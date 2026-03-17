Ark Price Up 11.2% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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