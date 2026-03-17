Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ardent Health from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Price Performance

Ardent Health stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.15%.Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ardent Health by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,303,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ardent Health by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 703,739 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 367.2% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 621,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardent Health by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 946,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 491,961 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.