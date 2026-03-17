Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $346.18 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $395.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.72 and a 200-day moving average of $264.45.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total value of $979,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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