Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,860,000 after buying an additional 538,746 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,112,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,047,222,000 after acquiring an additional 370,053 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple acquired MotionVFX, a maker of Final Cut Pro plugins and motion-graphics tools — a strategic tuck-in to bolster Final Cut Pro/creator ecosystem and subscription stickiness. Article Title

Apple acquired MotionVFX, a maker of Final Cut Pro plugins and motion-graphics tools — a strategic tuck-in to bolster Final Cut Pro/creator ecosystem and subscription stickiness. Positive Sentiment: Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Max (H2 chip, improved ANC, Live Translation) at $549 — a premium product refresh that supports accessory revenue and services integration. Preorders and ASPs could help near-term revenue. Article Title

Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Max (H2 chip, improved ANC, Live Translation) at $549 — a premium product refresh that supports accessory revenue and services integration. Preorders and ASPs could help near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Reports suggest Apple is using aggressive pricing on some new hardware (e.g., $599 MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e) to gain share — this could pressure rivals while expanding ecosystem reach and driving volume. Article Title

Reports suggest Apple is using aggressive pricing on some new hardware (e.g., $599 MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e) to gain share — this could pressure rivals while expanding ecosystem reach and driving volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Robert W. Baird reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting Apple’s durable ecosystem and services growth — supportive for long-term earnings but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analyst note: Robert W. Baird reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting Apple’s durable ecosystem and services growth — supportive for long-term earnings but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to Amazon and broader AI/tech narratives are circulating — useful context for relative valuation debates but not a direct Apple-specific driver. Article Title

Comparisons to Amazon and broader AI/tech narratives are circulating — useful context for relative valuation debates but not a direct Apple-specific driver. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia’s GTC and chip/AI momentum continue to dominate headlines; indirect implications for Apple include component demand and competitive AI feature expectations. Article Title

Nvidia’s GTC and chip/AI momentum continue to dominate headlines; indirect implications for Apple include component demand and competitive AI feature expectations. Negative Sentiment: Apple is sliding relative to peers in March and is down from recent highs — momentum and sector rotation (Nvidia leadership) are weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Apple is sliding relative to peers in March and is down from recent highs — momentum and sector rotation (Nvidia leadership) are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Apple postponed its smart home display release — a product delay that could defer revenue and push back ecosystem expansion timelines. Article Title

Apple postponed its smart home display release — a product delay that could defer revenue and push back ecosystem expansion timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported today appears anomalous/garbled (zeros/NaN); read-through on investor positioning is unclear — treat short-interest headline with caution.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.82 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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