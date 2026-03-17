ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.75 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $360.45 thousand worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. The official message board for ANyONe Protocol is anyone-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.13657474 USD and is up 11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $368,281.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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