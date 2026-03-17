Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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