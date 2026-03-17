Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,635 and last traded at GBX 1,625, with a volume of 27454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,625.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £627.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,506.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,392.77.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

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Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, quoted on the London Stock Exchange, owns, operates and develops plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce mainly palm oil and some rubber. The Group is committed to responsible development and management of its plantations and facilities for the benefit of the environment and society in which it operates in.

Further Reading

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