Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Audioeye (AEYE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ: AEYE) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Audioeye had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Audioeye had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $20.00.

3/6/2026 – Audioeye had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $19.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Audioeye had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Audioeye was given a new $18.00 price target by HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company’s flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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