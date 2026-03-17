Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Target Price at $65.80

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $47,941.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,806,000 after acquiring an additional 167,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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