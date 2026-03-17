Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $69.57

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.5714.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,209 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 294,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 444,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Centerspace had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.25%.Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 308.00%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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