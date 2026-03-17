Analysts Set Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $61.50

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, January 9th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Albany International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.32 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.45%.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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