ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.62. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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ams-OSRAM Stock Up 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

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