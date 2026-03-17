Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,610 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 7,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Global View Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 119,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

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