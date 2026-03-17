Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Lessened by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301,641 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.25. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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