Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $438.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $550.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.16.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,648.48. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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