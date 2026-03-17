American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 152,911,096 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 12th total of 121,181,609 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,619,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,619,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,052,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,510. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 16.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Noble Gas

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Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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