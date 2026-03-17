American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,910,207 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 12th total of 7,712,209 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,061,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,061,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. This represents a 2.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AMH opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

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American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

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American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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