American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.94. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $10.8050, with a volume of 20,773,054 shares.

American Airlines Group News Summary

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,934,622 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,306,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 3,822,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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