Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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