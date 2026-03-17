Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANRO. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.51. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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