Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JonesTrading boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.14 million, a PE ratio of -81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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