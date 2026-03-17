Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and nine have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.7097.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet closed its acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz — a large, strategic deal that accelerates Google Cloud’s enterprise security offering and supports higher-margin cloud growth expectations. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Wiz
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses and investor letters highlight renewed momentum in Google Cloud and AI positioning (new growth pillars), reinforcing the narrative that Cloud is a multi-year growth engine for Alphabet. Alphabet: Inside Google Cloud’s New Growth Pillars
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s recent fundamentals (strong revenue and an earnings beat in its latest quarter) remain a supportive backdrop for the stock, underpinning investor confidence in AI-driven monetization and cloud expansion.
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet and other big tech firms pledged to power next‑generation data centers at the White House — this supports long‑term infrastructure needs for AI/Cloud but is a gradual, multi‑year catalyst. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Other Tech Giants Pledge at White House to Power Next-Generation Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and analyst pieces (Zacks, InsiderMonkey, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool pieces in the feed) keep the stock in investors’ spotlight — that can amplify moves but is not a direct catalyst. Alphabet (GOOGL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures show zero shares in the feed — likely a data anomaly rather than a meaningful change in positioning. (Short‑interest metrics appear unreliable in this update.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s comment that SpaceX will “far exceed” Google DeepMind in AI is a headline grabber but has limited immediate impact on Alphabet’s fundamentals; it is more noise in the competitive narrative. Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will ‘Far Exceed’ Google DeepMind In AI
- Negative Sentiment: European publishers and tech firms are urging EU regulators to speed up and impose a large antitrust fine over alleged self‑preferencing in Google Search; an adverse ruling or fine would be a material regulatory risk for Alphabet’s core search business in Europe. Exclusive: European publishers, tech firms urge EU to speed up fine on Google over search
Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $304.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
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