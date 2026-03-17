Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 10.2% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,929 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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