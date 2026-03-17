Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.30% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,217,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,109,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after buying an additional 514,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 785,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,021,906. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.99. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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