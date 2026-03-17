Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,339 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 14,162 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Income Plus ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000.

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Allspring Income Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AINP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092. Allspring Income Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

About Allspring Income Plus ETF

The Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that selects investments from a broad universe of corporate or government fixed income securities of any credit quality or maturity from issuers worldwide. AINP was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

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