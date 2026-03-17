Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.6250.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 888,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 826,203 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,744,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,040 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,840,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,207,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after purchasing an additional 445,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

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