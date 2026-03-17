Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Alarum Technologies to post earnings of $0.0050 per share and revenue of $12.0060 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

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