AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. AiRWA had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.47%.

AiRWA Price Performance

YYAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 238,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -1.87. AiRWA has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AiRWA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hongyu Zhou bought 4,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $5,774,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,816,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,589.93. This trade represents a 263.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,653,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,950. Company insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AiRWA by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AiRWA by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 101,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AiRWA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

AiRWA Company Profile

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Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

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