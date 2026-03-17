Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.21 Thousand

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $134.21 thousand and approximately $32.92 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00036287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.51 or 0.36396801 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion. The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. Telegram, Github, Reddit, Facebook, BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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