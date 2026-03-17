Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.15, but opened at $70.90. Ageas shares last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ageas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ageas in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Ageas Stock Up 2.4%

Ageas Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

(Get Free Report)

Ageas is a multinational insurance group headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, offering a broad range of life and non‐life insurance products. Established in 2010 following the restructuring of the Fortis group, Ageas traces its roots back to AG Insurance, founded in 1824. The company operates through two main business segments—protection and savings for individual and corporate clients, and a specialized brokerage and bancassurance network—providing both traditional and innovative risk management solutions.

In the life insurance segment, Ageas offers savings and pension plans, unit‐linked policies, and health insurance coverage, while its non‐life operations include property, casualty, motor, and liability insurance.

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