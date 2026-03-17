AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 4.3% increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
MITT stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JonesTrading lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on MITT
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.
The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
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