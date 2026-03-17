aelf Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $66.23 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,445,898 coins and its circulating supply is 819,070,205 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

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