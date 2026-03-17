AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.0909.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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AECOM Trading Down 2.6%

ACM opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,393,000 after buying an additional 127,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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