Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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