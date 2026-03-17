Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Celestica partnership to commercialize “Helios” rack-scale AI platform should expand AMD’s route to market for data‑center GPUs and strengthen its AI-infrastructure footprint. Celestica and AMD Announce Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year IP license and settlement with Adeia removes legal overhang and gives AMD access to additional semiconductor IP — a clearance that reduces legal risk and could accelerate product development. AMD Ties Up With Adeia
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. export-policy reversal eases restrictions on advanced AI accelerator sales overseas, widening AMD’s addressable market for Instinct GPUs and easing regulatory uncertainty for data‑center ramp. US Export Reversal Clears Path
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded manufacturing/assembly ties (Flex, and Celestica activity) support supply scaling for AMD Instinct platforms and reduce execution risk on large cloud/customer orders. Assessing Flex Valuation After Expanded AMD Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts remain bullish on AMD’s AI growth path and have reiterated favorable ratings/targets, providing support for the stock amid ongoing AI demand optimism. Analysts Stay Bullish on AI Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Early reports that RDNA 5 GPUs show improved performance vs. prior generations could help AMD in graphics and inference workloads, but impact depends on final benchmarks and partner design wins. RDNA 5 GPUs May Even the Playing Field
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows no meaningful change (no indication of a large short squeeze or build), so short‑interest dynamics are not a current driver.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 85,000 shares (~$16.9M at reported average price), part of a broader pattern of insider selling that some investors view as a near‑term headwind for sentiment. SEC filing: Insider Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Some Wall Street voices (Goldman, D.A. Davidson) and macro factors (oil‑supply driven market volatility) have flagged near‑term risks and estimate caution, which could pressure the stock if growth expectations are trimmed. Analyst Caution Oil Supply Disruptions and Chip Stocks
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63. The company has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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