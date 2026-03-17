ADS-TEC Energy PLC $ADSE is Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the quarter. ADS-TEC Energy makes up about 6.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.31% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $198,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ADSE opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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