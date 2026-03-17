Acala Token (ACA) Trading Up 62.4% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $371.06 thousand worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004393 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency. Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00102107 USD and is down -32.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $742,285.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

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