Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

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Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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