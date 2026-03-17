AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.2450. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.2450, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.