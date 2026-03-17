A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.6950, with a volume of 43289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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