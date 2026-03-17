97,281 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 3,477.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 365,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 355,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of IFS stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

See Also

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