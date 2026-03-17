9,186 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Acquired by Maxele Advisors LLC

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $13,305,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

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Ameren Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AEE opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.77 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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