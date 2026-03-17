89,250 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.07% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPTA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 30,577.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 87,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of -0.03. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $268,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,828. This represents a 34.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $178,799.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at $647,700.50. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,739 shares of company stock worth $3,289,604. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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