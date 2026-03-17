8,329 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ICE opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.17 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at $256,014,275. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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