6,457 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Acquired by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $34,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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