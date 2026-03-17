57,081 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Purchased by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,562,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shopify Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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