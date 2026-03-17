45,524 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,844.28. The trade was a 23.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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