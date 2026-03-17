38,098 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UFP Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Research raised UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.