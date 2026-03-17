377,199 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 377,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,691,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $132,540,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $132,286,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,164,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Hubbell Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $472.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $533.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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