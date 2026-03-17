3,767 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.